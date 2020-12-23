ROSEBUD — Services for Jesus R. Puente Sr., 58, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Mr. Puente died Tuesday, Dec. 22, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 27, 1962, in Rosebud to John and Mary Ramirez Puente. He married Linda Martinez on April 20, 1985. He worked for Heritage House Nursing Home and the Rosebud-Lott ISD. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Eric Puente and Jesus Puente Jr., both of Rosebud; two daughters, Jessica Puente of Chilton and Christina Puente of Rosebud; a brother, Leo Puente of Rosebud; four sisters, Susie Leon, Lupe Granados and Martina Puente, all of Rosebud, and Vicenta Puente Jimenez of Waco; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.