Services for David Lexion Jr., 63, of Killeen will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Lexion died Sunday, April 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Temple to Laura Seals and David Lexion Sr. He attended school in Temple. He worked in the oil fields.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lexion Williams.
Survivors include a son, David LaShawn Lexion II of Temple; a daughter, Alexis Lexion Williams of Killeen; seven brothers, Leroy Jones of El Paso, Eugene Collins and Charles Lexion, both of Denver, Leon Verse, Curtis Collins and Michael Lexion, all of Temple, and Tony Lexion of Killeen; and five sisters, Dorothy Badger of Killeen, Elaine Lexion, Kimberly Lexion and Nora Lexion, all of Denver, and Shirley Palmer of Savanah, Ga.