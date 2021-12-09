Services for Judy Carol Bynum, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Ron Tillman officiating.
Mrs. Bynum died Monday, Nov. 29.
She was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Burdette, Ark., to Jean Kelly and Joe Bill Roark. She graduated from Luxora High School in Luxora, Ark., in 1962. She married Jerry Bynum on Oct. 24, 1963. She moved to Temple in 1981. She worked as an environmental supervisor at Park Place Manor in Belton. She retired in 2008.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Bynum of Fort Worth and Jason Bynum of Paradise; two brothers, Richard Connell and Ronnie Connell, both of Blytheville, Ark.; three sisters, Jo Ann Baszkiewicz of Boston, Mass., Janet Sawyer of Olive Branch, Miss., and Vanessa Chun of Victoria, Ark.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any cancer society.