ROCKDALE — Services for Maxine Stewart, 87, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Stewart died Sunday, Nov. 13, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Borger to Earl and Helen Baker Brice. She graduated from Groesbeck High School. She married Johnny Lee Stewart on Aug. 9, 1952, in Groesbeck. In 1954 they moved to Rockdale. She operated a beauty shop, Maxine’s Hair Salon, in Rockdale until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 12, 1997.
Survivors include four sons, Ricky Stewart, John Stewart and Russell Stewart, all of Rockdale, and Danny Stewart of Edna; a sister, Diane Brice of Groesbeck; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.