Lance Daryl
Cummings
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9.
Lance Daryl Cummings, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home in Temple, Texas. He loved God, and he entered the gates of Heaven surrounded by his loved ones. His family finds a bit of peace in knowing they were with him in his final moments.
Lance was born at East End Memorial Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama on December 10, 1965 to Burtis and Linda Cummings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Bethany Lizanne Hartman Cummings, three daughters, Madeline Anne, Carley Elizabeth, and Macey Caroline and son, Carter Hayden - all of Temple, TX.
Lance is survived by his parents, Burtis and Linda Cummings, sister and brother-in-law, Chaundra and Charlie Mitchan and nieces Bayley (Bryant) Marwitz, Abbey, Bella, and nephew, Josh - all of Rogers, TX. He is survived by his Alabama family: Uncle Beryl and Aunt Linda Cummings of Pinson, Uncle Charlie and Aunt Mary Cummings of Leeds, Aunt Joyce Watkins of Arab, and Aunt Dette Whitley of Saarland.
He is also survived by his in-laws, Jessie and Shirley Hartman of Lubbock, TX, sister-in-law, Christine (Bob) McKinney and niece, Margot of Highland Park, TX and sister-in-law, Bobbi (Kerry) Pratt and niece, Addison of Floydada, TX.
Lance considered John, Kay, and Ty Whatley Hirril and Jessica Welch to be a part of his family. He leaves behind many friends he considered family, too numerous to name.
Lance’s love of football began when he played Pop Warner football in Clay, Alabama. His family later moved to Florida where he attended Bonita Springs Elementary. When Lance was in 6th grade, they moved to Temple, TX. He was thrilled to be moving to Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and he told anyone he could. In Temple, he made many lifelong friends that he kept in touch with until his untimely death. He was a friend to all, offering everyone a good laugh and a helping hand in hard times. He learned many valuable life skills during his time as a Boy Scout. In fact, Lance saved a young boy from drowning the summer before his 9th grade year. He received special recognition; he was honored and given an award for his life saving rescue.
Lance graduated from Temple High School in 1984. He was voted class clown, always the life of the party. Those who met Lance left with laughter in their hearts and smiles on their faces. He was a natural comedian with a clever sense of humor. He played football for the Temple Wildcats and proudly wore #73 on his jersey. His graduating class was very special to him; he was proud to be a member of the best graduating Wildcat class. An unfortunate knee injury derailed his plans to play football at Southwest Texas, now known as Texas State. While in San Marcos, he joined the fraternity, Kappa Alpha.
Lance transferred to Texas Tech where he joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. His fraternity brothers became his lifelong best friends. At Christmastime, he loved playing the role of Santa at the mall and fraternity parties. Lance truly was a jolly ol’ soul. He was a huge supporter of Texas Tech and had his guns-up, college memorabilia everywhere.
Lance met the love of his life, Liz, at Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX. They were married on October 1, 1994 and have been together over 33 years. They were blessed to have a marriage filled with laughter and joy.
Lance was a supportive dad, always cheering on his kids and celebrating their accomplishments.
As a family, they enjoyed spending time together at the beach and at the bear cabin in Ruidoso, NM. Madeline attended South Plains College and is a swim coach for Belton ISD. Carley graduated with her associates degree from Temple College and works at Bath & Body Works. Macey is currently pursuing a degree in elementary education and works at Marlandwood Daycare. Carter will attend Texas A&M in the fall after graduating from THS.
Lance worked as a private investigator for a few years before joining his dad, eventually becoming a co-owner of Tex Blast Sandblasting. Lance ran the boiler division for over 30 years. He traveled all over the United States, making friends wherever he went. His employees were like family to him, and he kept them laughing. When the busy season ended, Lance could be seen in his office teaching the men how to play poker.
Lance was an avid poker player. He was a talented player, participating in tournaments and local poker groups. Lance also loved to play golf and spent many years competing in local tournaments with friends. He loved antiquing and frequented estate and garage sales - always on the lookout for a good bargain. Lance was currently in the process of restoring a Corvette that Liz affectionately called his “girlfriend.” He loved to support local, small businesses and could regularly be found at businesses such as Clem Mikeska’s, Crows Burgers, and Valet Cleaners.
Lance was a giver. He loved helping others. He was there for his friends and family if they needed anything. Lance was a man of faith and prayed with his wife. While he was an avid fan of 80’s classic rock and roll, he enjoyed listening to the Christian music his wife always had playing in her car.
Lance was truly loved by all who met him, and the Cummings family is extremely grateful for all of your thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time of grief. His death has left his family and friends with a huge void.
A community visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 5-7pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 South 31st Street, Temple, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 23 at 4pm at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, Temple, TX. Liz has requested that everyone wear Texas Tech gear or colors in casual style. Feel free to wear crocs and a ball cap as we all know Lance would be wearing shorts, a t-shirt, a cap, and his crocs. Following the celebration, there will be a small gathering at Vista Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Busby Foundation at www.busbyals.org.
Please reference that this contribution is in honor of Lance Cummings.
Mail checks to:
Busby Foundation
Attention - Mary Jane Orosco
3700 N. Capital of Texas Highway
Suite 420
Austin, TX 78746
Bo Busby was one of Lance’s best friends, and he passed away in 2006 from ALS. We find comfort knowing they are reunited in Heaven.
Lance would want us all to celebrate his life with love and laughter. There were two things he would tell family and friends - love you long time and ta ta.
So Lance, we love you long time and this is ta ta for now!
