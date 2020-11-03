ROSEBUD — Services for Ferdinand A. Hildebrand Jr., 86, of Rosebud will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Hildebrand Family Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Hildebrand died Saturday, Oct. 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Poth to Ferdinand A. and Amalia Friesenhan Hildebrand Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Wilma Lee. He was an aerial surveyor and rancher. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two daughters, Judith Marie Hildebrand and Theresa Ann Hildebrand.
Survivors include three sons, Ferdinand Arthur Hildebrand of Houston, Gregory Karl Hildebrand of Bogata and Rupert Paul Hildebrand of San Antonio; two daughters, Jeanette Katherine Reiker of Virginia City, Va., and Barbara Ann Smith of Cibalo; three stepdaughters, Karen K. Crowe of Indianapolis, LaRee Lynn Oris of Rosebud and Mary Rose Clemenz of Fishers, Ind.; a stepson, Timothy Ray Canaday of Fishers; a brother, Raymond Hildebrand of Fredericksburg; three sisters, Elenora Linnartz of Seguin, and Josephine Mutchler and Genevieve Tice, both of New Braunfels; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
A rosary will be recited 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.