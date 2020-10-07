Services for Dorothy Mae Clark Kemp, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Ever Rest Cemetery in Whitehall.
Mrs. Kemp died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at a local nursing home.
She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Whitehall to Van and Essie V. Crenshaw Clark. She was educated in Whitehall public schools. She was a member of Bethel IM Church in Temple. She was married to John Kemp. She worked for Regency Manor, Moody Nursing Home and Girling Home Health.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Sterling Kemp and John Kemp Jr.
Survivors include a son, Ernest Kemp of Temple; five daughters, Brenda Hall, Essie Montgomery and Debbie Bradley, all of Temple, Rosie Wyatt of Brenham and Henry Mae Kemp of Houston; a brother, Peter Clark of Sealy; four sisters, Doris Hall, Mary Jo Byars and Lila Ann Jackson, all of Temple, and Marie Page of Dallas; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.