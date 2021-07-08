CAMERON — Services for Beverly Ann Angell, 66, of Cameron will be 10:30 a.m. today at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. just prior to the service.
Burial will be 3:30 p.m. today in the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery in Moravia.
Mrs. Angell died Friday, July 2, in Cameron.
She was born July 6, 1954, in San Antonio to Robert Lee and Helen Vanek Zarosky. She was a business partner with her husband, David Angell, in the operations of Angell Air Conditioning, and in 2008 she opened the Mercantile Bistro in downtown Cameron. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Bradley Angell and Kelly Angell; two brothers, Dennis Zarosky and Arthur Zarosky; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.