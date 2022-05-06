Services for Mildred Olene Lamb, 88, of Belton, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at First United Methodist Church of Belton with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Mrs. Lamb died Thursday, April 28, at her residence.
She was born on Feb 24, 1934, in Quanah to Marvin Truman Butts and Opal Dorene Brand. She graduated from high school and then attended junior college in Waxahachie. She transferred to North Texas State College and obtained a bachelor’s degree in science. She worked as a teacher in Dallas. She received a master’s degree from the University of North Texas in 1962. She married John Fabyan Lamb Jr. in 1964. She taught algebra at night school at Paris Junior College from 1993 to 1996. She taught math and computer science for the Commerce Independent School District from 1980 to 1995, until retiring. She was a member of the United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Brenda Boss and Margaret Bachand; three sisters, Francis Hanks, Oleta Hamby, Jeanette Redwine; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave., Belton, TX 76513.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.