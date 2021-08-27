Services for Janice Marie Frei Barkemeyer, 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery in Westphalia. Mrs. Barkemeyer died Thursday, Aug. 19.
She was born July 22, 1947, in Temple to Odelia and Robert Frei. She grew up in Temple, attended Temple schools and graduated in 1965 from Temple High. She completed the vocational nurse training program at King’s Daughters Hospital and graduated with her licensed vocation nurse certification in 1968. She married William “Bill” Barkemeyer. Janice worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Joseph Barkemeyer.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.