Marjorie “Margie” Belle Mitchell, age 96 of Temple, passed from this life Friday, April 28, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. A graveside service was held on Monday, May 1st at Bellwood Memorial Park & Cemetery.
She was born on September 13, 1926, to Raymond W. Smith and Carrie Mae McGowen in Huttig, Arkansas. Margie received her bachelor’s degree from Henderson State Teachers College in 1948. She married Alvin P. Mitchell, Jr. and they were married for 51 years. They moved from El Dorado, Arkansas to Temple, Texas where they raised their children and later welcomed grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even great great grandchildren in the same home. Margie volunteered at Scott & White Hospital for several years. She loved playing bridge, decorating her home, painting, and crafting, having lunch with her friends, and drinking coffee on the porch. Margie had a unique way of making all of her friends and family feel especially loved. Every one of her grandchildren feel like they were her favorite. That’s how special she made them all feel. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Alvin.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughters, Vicki Deaton of El Dorado, Arkansas, Terry Agnew and husband, Jim of Kingwood, Texas, and Ann Olle of Temple, Texas; grandchildren, Laura Zeigler, Chad Agnew, Tricia Haltom, Keri Groves, Heather Driggers, Staci Davidson, and Cliff Olle; 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Visiting Angels of Temple, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tanja Brame, and Gloria Powell.
