Services for Willie Graves Jr., 65, of Temple will be held 1 p.m. Saturday via the Zoom online meeting platform.
Mr. Graves died Sunday, March 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1956, to Willie Sr. and Luellen Graves. He graduated from Calhoun High School in Letohatchee, Ala., in 1977. He worked as a truck driver for McLane for 35 years. He was a Jehovah’s Witness. He married Dorothy Ann Williams on Aug. 24, 1979.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Shomari U. Graves of Beaumont; a brother, Christopher Graves of Savannah, Ga.; two sisters, Lodie Rivers of Columbus, Ohio, and Martha Drayton of Hardeeville, S.C.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.