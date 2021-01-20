ROSEBUD — Services for LaVerne Hoelscher, 94, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Hoelscher died Wednesday, Jan. 20, at a Rosebud nursing home.
She was born April 1, 1926, in Burlington to Andrew and Annie Dach Reinders. She married Robert Joseph Hoelscher on Oct. 23, 1946. She worked as a seamstress, florist, and with her husband on the farm. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation and the altar society.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Survivors include two sons, Ralph Hoelscher of Lott and Kenneth Hoelscher of Seaton; a daughter, Jeanette Holtman of Temple; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.