BELTON — Services for Joaquina Vaca Vera, 88, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday in North Belton Cemetery with Moses Vaca officiating.
Mrs. Vera died Monday, May 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Bartlett to Luis and Juanita Siprian. She attended school in Holland. She married Bartolo Vaca on Feb. 14, 1952, in Belton. He preceded her in death in 1988. She later married Jose Vera. He preceded her in death in 2005. She worked for Belton ISD and Clark and Jane Potter in Belton. She was a member of First Mexican Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include three sons, Simon Vaca of Salado, Joshua Vaca of Holland and Sam Vaca of Belton; two daughters, Eunice Vaca of Belton and Lois Kelly of Oglesby; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice in Temple.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.