Hugh Allen Smith
Services for Hugh Allen Smith, 89, of Temple will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, 6/22, at the Corn Hill Cemetery on Hugh Smith Lane, In Jarrell, TX with Tom Lathen officiating. He died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Born January 31, 1934, in Jarrell, TX to Bernard Carl Smith and Laura (Olive) McWilliams Smith. Hugh attended Jarrell school and graduated Valedictorian of his Jarrell High School senior class in 1951. He played all sports but excelled in baseball and 6-man football. After graduation, Hugh attended Texas A&M College and graduated in 1955 earning a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. While attending Texas A&M, he met the love of his life and married Jo Annabeth Everett at the Little Chapel-in-the-Woods on the campus of Texas Woman’s University on June 16th, 1956. They were reunited in Heaven on their 67th anniversary.
They lived in many places, including Ft. Benning, Ga, Tulia, and Waco, before settling in Temple, Tx. Where he worked as a professional engineer with the Soil Conservation Service. He retired from Civil Service in 1994 and started a professional engineering and land surveying business. He took great pride in planning, designing, and supervising the construction of agricultural projects such as ponds and terraces. He retired from all professional work in 2004.
Also after graduation from A&M, Hugh started a successful second career in the Army, Army Reserves, and Texas National Guard. These activities took him to places across the United States. At one point his unit served as support for the 82nd Airborne Division and Hugh was required to qualify and make a number of parachute jumps with his unit. Once when asked what he thought about doing this, he replied, “I didn’t much think about it. I was doing my duty.” He retired from military service with the rank of full colonel.
He was a St. Paul United Methodist Church in Temple member for over 50 years. During this time he served the Lord in many areas of church leadership and supported the church with his attendance, service, and generous financial gifts.
Hugh had many interests including coin collecting, where he served as the long-time treasurer of the Waco Coin Club, coaching ball teams, woodworking, history (especially military), camping, enjoying the antics of his dogs, and working in the yard. He was also an avid Temple Wildcat Football fan and a member of the Quarterback Club.
Hugh is survived by his sons, Dennis A. Smith, married to Debra Koslan of Seadrift, TX, Bryan C. Smith, married to Karla of Marlin, TX, Bruce K. Smith of Houston, TX., and Hugh H. (Buck) Cueni-Smith, married to Colleen of Independence, MO, and his daughter, Susan E. Smith of Temple, TX. Besides his father and mother, Hugh was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann.
Hugh enjoyed visiting with and following the activities and accomplishments of his Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. His grandchildren include Brandi Smith, Jacob Smith, Rachel McNally married to Brandon, Reagan Smith married to Emily, Kendall Smith, Joshua Smith, Annika Cueni-Smith, Elizabeth Cueni-Smith, and Benjamin Cueni-Smith. He has three great-grandchildren: Alison Young, John Luke McNally, and Lyla Kate McNally.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church at 2407 W. Ave. P, Temple, TX, 76504.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 21, from 6-8PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502.
