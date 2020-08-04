Services for Austin “Kira” Chandler Smith, 20, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Tuesday, July 28, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 23, 1999, in Temple to Jason and Jennifer Smith. She graduated from Rogers High School in 2018. She received an associate degree from Temple College.
Survivors include her mother of Harker Heights; her father of Kansas City, Mo.; a brother, Hunter Bowen Smith of Harker Heights; and a sister, Baylee Nichole Smith of Temple.