CAMERON — Services for Hilario Reyes, 85, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Reyes died Saturday, Feb. 4, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Mexico to Francisco and Juanita Banda Reyes. He married Maria Santos. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. He had worked for Royal Seating, EBCO and several other businesses in the Cameron area.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Adrian Reyes and Luis Reyes; and a daughter, Dominga Alonzo.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Victor Reyes and Fernando Reyes, both of Cameron; three daughters, Guadalupe Rios, Rosa Cardona and Juanita Castillo, all of Cameron; three sisters, Maria Perez and Ma. Anfelina Reyes Banda, both of Mexico, and Epifania Martinez of Washington; 25 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.