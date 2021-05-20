BELTON — Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Donald D. “Don” Irick, 84, of Belton died Thursday, May 20, at a Waco care facility.
Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 21, 2021 @ 12:23 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.