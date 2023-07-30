Flora Olguin Guardiola
Flora Olguin Guardiola, 65, of Taylor, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2023.
Flora was born in Taylor, Texas on September 23, 1957. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church where she received her sacraments of baptism, communion, and confirmation.
Flora is survived by her husband, Joe Guardiola, daughter Leticia Fuentes (husband Randy), son Carlos Guardiola (wife Tracey), son Adam Guardiola, son Fabio Guardiola, and 8 grandchildren, Randy Fuentes, Jr, Miranda Fuentes, Regan Guardiola, Oliver Guardiola, Angelica Guardiola, Adam Guardiola, Jr, Lillian Guardiola and Crisstie Guardiola. Flora is also survived by several siblings, Lupe Rodriguez, Janie Gonzales, Mary Martinez, Raymond Salazar, Pete Martinez, Robert Lee Martinez, Sr, Vincent Martinez, Sr, Domingo Martinez, Sr and Josie Yannis.
Flora is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Salazar and Simona Olguin, her sisters Alvarira Rameriz, Paula Rojas, Susie Uriegas, Josie Castro and bother Johnny Martinez, Sr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Village Creek Wellness and Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Fort Worth and Angel Wings Hospice for caring for our mother and treating her like family.
A memorial service for Flora will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 110 W. Rio Grande St on Friday August 4, 2023 at 10 AM in Taylor, Texas.
Paid Obituary