Charles Richard McRae
Charles Richard McRae, 68, of Temple, TX, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, surrounded by his immediate family. “Chuck,” as he was affectionately known, was born on July 25, 1952 in Castroville, TX, to Charles G. & Holly McRae. Because Chuck’s father was in the military, much of his youth was spent traveling the globe including Germany, Turkey, France and various bases in the U.S.A. Chuck and his brother formed a band called “The Unaccounted For” in high school in the ‘60s and won the European Battle of the Bands event. Chuck’s family moved back stateside and he graduated from Medina Valley High School in Castroville; he leaves behind many longtime, cherished friends from those days. He continued a lifelong passion for music and wrote and recorded dozens of songs for voice and guitar that he would perform for and with family at gatherings.
He earned a B.S. degree in Kinesiology from San Angelo State University, class of 1974, and began his career at the V.A. Hospital in Houston as a Corrective (Physical) Therapist. His service to our nation’s Veterans spanned 38.5 years in numerous cities and roles. Among those were San Antonio, where he married and started a family, back to Houston for a role in personnel, Marlin as the Assistant to the Chief of Staff and Temple where he retired as Manager of both Personnel and the Laboratory.
Chuck was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother, Mike and sister, Marta.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy, his daughter and son-in-law, Katy & Daniel Bryson, of Temple, TX, his son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Melissa McRae of Houston, TX, and son, Christopher McRae and his wife, Stephanie of Georgetown, TX. Chuck was also blessed with 5 grandchildren, each of whom he treasured.
A Celebration of Life event will be planned for a later date.
