Dr. Grace Labaj
Grace Janette Stoebner Labaj was born in Buckholts, Texas on July 16, 1937, the daughter of Sidonia Babovec Stoebner and John Paul Stoebner. After graduating from Buckholts High School in 1955, she entered Scott & White Hospital School of Nursing in Temple, TX and completed her studies in September 1958 with a nursing diploma. During the following two years, she was a staff nurse at Scott & White Hospital and attended Temple College and Mary Hardin Baylor. In September 1960, she entered Texas Christian University and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in August 1961. On August 10, 1963, she married Edwin Labaj at the Temple Brethren Church where they then lived in Temple, TX, where she was an instructor at Scott & White Hospital School of Nursing. She had two daughters while teaching and then became a nursing instructor at University of Mary Hardin Baylor (UMHB) in 1970. She entered graduate school in June 1971 at the University of Texas School of Nursing with a Master of Science in Nursing received in December 1972. She completed her Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin in May 1987. Dr. Labaj was appointed Associate Dean of the School of Nursing in 1994 and Dean in February 2001 until her retirement in 2003.
Dr. Labaj exemplified education and the love of Christ in every aspect of life. As a nursing professor, she loved the opportunity to develop students both professionally and spiritually in a Christian environment. She strived to teach students to integrate their Christian faith in the quality of care they provided patients. Upon her retirement, the number of students graduating during her service from UMHB was approximately 1,450. She loved to teach and treasured the students, faculty, staff, and families that she touched over the years. Dr. Labaj’s seriousness along with her dry sense of humor are features remembered by many.
Grace was a member of the Temple Brethren Church/Cross Church for over 58 years and held a wealth of leadership roles and responsibilities, even more following her retirement as she enjoyed the opportunity to serve. She loved her family and always wanted the best for them especially in their educational endeavors and careers. She was a pillar of wisdom, strength and heritage. Her grandchildren were cherished, and she loved to share in their activities, interests and life pursuits from near and afar.
Grace Labaj is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 43 years, Edwin Labaj. She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Michelle Schumpert Sedberry and son-in-law, Scott of Rogers, TX, and Lanette Renee Butz, and son-in-law, Karl, of Loretto, TN; and four grandchildren, Rachel Schumpert, of New York City, NY, Nate Schumpert, of Houston, TX, Kole Butz, of Loretto, TN, and Kira Butz, of Loretto, TN.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Scanio-Harper in Temple, TX, with the Service led by Dr. Mark Labaj on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 AM at Cross Church. Burial and Graveside Service will be at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, and knowing Grace’s passion for education, memorials can be made to the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor, Stoebner Labaj Presidential Endowed Scholarship in Nursing.
