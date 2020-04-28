Services for Aaron Gladstone Smith Sr., 87, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Smith died Tuesday, April 21, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born March 19, 1933, in New York to George and Helen Smith. He married Deloris Ware on Feb. 6, 1965. He was a deacon and member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Aaron Smith Jr. of Temple; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.