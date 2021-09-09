FORT WORTH — Services for Lloyd McKee Minton, 84, of Temple and formerly of Fort Worth, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church Episcopal in Temple.
Mrs. Minton died Wednesday, Aug. 25.
She was born Nov. 3,1936, to Mathilde Bruce and Edward Waples McKee. She attended Hockaday and The Madeira School. She graduated from TCU. She was a member of Fort Worth Junior League, Fort Worth Woman’s Club and Christ Church Episcopal. She was an advocate for children with special needs and served on various community boards. After living all of her life in Fort Worth, she moved to Temple five years ago.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.V. Morton Minton; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Marian Minton Ballard, Ellen Minton Reisman and Susan Minton; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Greenwood Funeral Homes of Fort Worth is in charge of arrangements.