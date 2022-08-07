William Joseph Hargett, Jr.
William Joseph Hargett, Jr., age 71 of Temple, TX passed away on Friday July 22, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 7, 1950 in Temple, TX to William J. Hargett, Sr. and Elaine (Worth) Hargett.
A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00am at the funeral home.
He was a tile setter for 30+ years and did numerous tile jobs all over the U.S. His best tile job was the Cameron Courthouse where they did a story about it in the paper and he was on the front page. He was an avid bowler and loved the competitiveness of the sport. He had several 300’s, 800 series and won numerous awards for his bowling achievements. His most prized award was getting “rookie of the year 2001” in the SASBA bowling association. He made many friendships all over the U.S. while bowling tournaments that were just as strong when he passed as the day they started. He loved helping the youth bowlers to enjoy the sport of bowling. He was on the Temple men’s bowling association board and was inducted into the “hall of fame” around 2008-2009.
He loved fishing or doing anything with the love of his life. He loved all his fur babies especially his girl, Sugie. He also loved spending time with family and friends when possible. He was full of life and everyone loved his humor and wit. There will never be another person in this world like Billy.
He is survived by the love of his life for 27 years, Lisa Farrell, and his children Katie Smith (Colby), Patti Braddy (Keylan), Kelsey Farrell (Brian), daughter Amy and sons Billy III, Chris & Matt and sister Debbie Taylor. His is also survived by a total of 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one brother, Gary (Bubba) Hargett.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Foundation.
Paid Obituary