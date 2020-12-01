CAMERON — Services for Arthur Tommy Peel, 71, of Milano will be private.
Mr. Peel died Nov. 21 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1949, in Morning Star to George Howell and Edna Berking Peel. He married Penny Evelyn Nichols. He was a brick mason.
Survivors include his wife; six children, Rick, Edward, James, Tina, Kathy and Ruby; a brother, Alvin Peel; two sisters, Betty Lou and Mary; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.