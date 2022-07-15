ROCKDALE — Services for Darien Wayne Waldrep, 28, of Rosebud, formerly of Rockdale, will be 11 a.m. today at Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale with Daniel Garrison officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Waldrep died Thursday, July 7, in Thorndale.
He was born June 24, 1994, in Bryan to Gary Wayne and Daisy Mae Rogers Waldrep. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He married Randi Nicole Barnes on Aug. 11, 2019. He attended Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; a son, Dawson Waldrep of Rosebud; his mother of Rockdale; his father of Rockdale; two brothers, Shawn Waldrep of Austin and Elvis Waldrep of Temple; and a grandmother, Janice Rogers of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. today at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.