CAMERON — Services for Estelle Langer, 98, of Pasadena and formerly of Milam County will be noon Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Jack Murphy officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Langer died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at a Pasadena care center.
She was born June 27, 1921, in Milam County to Frank and Mary Nemec. She married Joe Langer. She was a retired rancher and farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.