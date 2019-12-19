CAMERON — Services for Estelle Langer, 98, of Pasadena and formerly of Milam County will be noon Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Jack Murphy officiating. 

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron. 

Mrs. Langer died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at a Pasadena care center. 

She was born June 27, 1921, in Milam County to Frank and Mary Nemec. She married Joe Langer. She was a retired rancher and farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. 