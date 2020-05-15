Alex Gomez
Alex Gomez, 68, of Pasadena, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Private services will be held.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 7 PM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Gomez was born February 15, 1952, in Belton, the son of Jessie and Teresa (Salazar) Gomez. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Linda Morgan March 8, 1986 in Hillsboro. They moved from Hillsboro to Houston in 1985 and eventually to Pasadena. He worked as a security guard for many years. He was a Christian.
Mr. Gomez was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers; Israel Martinez, Felix Martinez, Reyes Martinez, Jessie Gomez Jr and Freddie Gomez; one sister Olivia Jarma.
Survivors include his wife Linda Morgan Gomez of Pasadena; son Andrew Gomez and wife Stephanie of Houston; one sister Julia Arriaga and husband Eliseo of Belton; four brothers and sisters-n-law, Louis and Adela Gomez of Belton, Roy and Teresa Gomez of Belton, Jimmy Gomez of Belton, Raymond and Yolanda Gomez of Round Rock; and one grandson Andrew “Drew” Alexander Gomez of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
