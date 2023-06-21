Leo J. Frei
Leo J. Frei, 98, of Temple, TX passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord surrounded by his family on June 17, 2023 at Sodalis of Temple.
A rosary will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:30pm at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr. Temple, TX 76502 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
He was born December 16, 1924 to Ernst and Mary Ketterman Frei in Westphalia, Texas. He served in the US Army from 1943-1946 during WW II. On October 15, 1947 he married Geraldine Hoelscher at the Church of Visitation in Westphalia, Texas. They were married 61 years at the time of her death in 2008. He worked for the VA Hospital as a nursing assistant for 31 years.
His favorite things were activities with his family, catching big fish, hunting pecans and growing beautiful flowers in his flower garden.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, wife and 3 brothers, LeeRay, Robert and Alois Frei.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Hooter of Temple and Sharon Beaver and husband Jake of Hewitt; 2 granddaughters, Traci Bartz and husband Daniel, Lisa Vanya and husband Jon; and 4 great grandsons, Connor and Cameron Bartz and Carson and Callen Vanya.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sodalis of Temple Assisted Living Center for the loving care he received for the 9 years he lived there and Heart of Texas Hospice for their comforting care during his last days.
Paid Obituary