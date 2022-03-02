BURNET — Services for Leonard Hugh Insall, 65, of Burnet and formerly of Belton will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Insall died Wednesday, Jan. 19.
He was born June 24, 1956, in Belton. He graduated from Belton High School in 1974. He attended Austin Community College. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Survivors include a son, David Insall; his father and stepmother, Joe and Myrna Insall; two brothers, Arnold “Pee Wee” Insall and Kirby Insall; and a stepsister, Kelly White.
Jenkins Funeral Home in Burnet is in charge of arrangements.