Services for Robert Ray Gilmore, 74, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. today in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Gilmore died Sunday, Dec. 18, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1948, in Temple to Jack and Dorotha Gilmore. He graduated from Temple High School in 1957. He married Judy Price in Seguin in 1968. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a switchman and retired as an engineer after 38 years of service. He served as a secretary and treasurer of the Local Transportation Union and as a board member of Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union. He was a member of Green Mountain Regulators and the Single Action Shooter Club.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Kimberly Cole and Pam Lanham; and six grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.