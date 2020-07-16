Carol “Moo Moo” Tucker
Cameron – Funeral Services for Carol “Moo Moo” Tucker, age 66, of Cameron, will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 6PM at First United Methodist Church in Cameron with Rev. Bill Harris and Rev. Geoff Lightsey officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Carol passed away on July 14th in a Temple hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer, starting in 2009.
Carol was born on March 8, 1954 in Cameron, Texas to Willis and Pearl (Henson) Mowdy. She was raised on Bud Adams Ranch, went to Sharp Elementary School and Rockdale Highschool, class of 1972. Carol was a homemaker for 20 years and then went to work at Ideal Poultry in sales for the last 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: sons, Tim Tucker, Jr. of Brenham and Troy Tucker & wife Gina of Cameron; daughter, Tara Cryer & husband Wendell of Cameron; sisters, Shirley Mikulec & husband Frankie of Ft. Worth, Penny Horelica & husband Henry, Cindy Leonard & husband Scott, Trixie Moody & husband Lee, all of Cameron; grandchildren, Carley Tucker, Haley Tucker, Taytum Moore and Tucker Cryer, all of Cameron.
She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday at 4PM at the church, with services to follow.
Pallbearers will be Jason Moody, Justin Tucker, Heath Eason, Brent Zarosky, Alan Patterson, Jeremy Vaculin, J.D. Matula, Michael Fulton, Jason White and Harley Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will Lee Moody, Wesley Henson, Henry Horelica, Scott Leonard, Frankie Mikulec, Scott Mitchan, Ben White and Cliff Cryer.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, Round Rock Cancer Center, Dr. Surapaneni, as well as Brent & Tammy Zarosky and the entire Fuchs Family at Ideal Poultry for always going above and beyond.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Moo’s Crew C/O Buckholts State Bank P.O. Box 99 Rogers, TX 76569 ATTN: Gina Tucker. Memorials will be given to Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
