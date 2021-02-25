Rose M. Jupe
Rose M. Jupe entered eternal rest on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born on September 6, 1940, in San Antonio, TX to Bernard and Helen (Marbach) Riedel. Rose was employed at Boysville as an Executive Secretary for 22 years. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Alvin and Dorothy Jupe; grandson, Jason Ploch; siblings, Everett Riedel (Rosalie) (Josephine), brother-in-law, Darwin Reiley, Bernice Keller (Charlie), sister-in-law, Mildred Riedel, Ralph Riedel, Wilbert “Jock” Haecker. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dennis A. Jupe; children, Michele Ploch (Michael), Mark Jupe (Tina), Melanie Valdez (Ernie), Darren Jupe (Claudia); grandchildren, Adam Ploch (Kristi), Garrett Valdez, Hillary Valdez (fiancé Andy Ottolini), Ryan Ploch (Lauren), Justin Jupe (Lauren); great-grandchild, Caroline Rose Ploch; siblings, Margaret Reiley, Harold Riedel (Evelyn), Elgin Riedel (Margaret), Patricia Haecker; sister-in-law, Etherine Riedel; brothers and sisters in law, Joan and Max Dupnick, Marra and Bill Pollok, Robert and Ciele Jupe, Ervin and Linda Jupe, Eileen Neuhaus and Walter Rakowitz; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. by Father Phil Henning and Deacon Mike Jendrusch that same evening at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, La Vernia, TX.
Father Phil Henning will officiate the Funeral Mass, it will be live streamed on the St. Ann’s Facebook page. There will be a private family burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Texas Lion’s Camp or Boysville.
