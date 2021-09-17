Services for JoAnn Taylor Harrison, 69, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little Ri ver-Academy with the Rev. Judy Gotcher officiating.
Mrs. Harrison died Thursday, Sept. 16, at her residence.
She was born June 6, 1952, in Temple to Joe Calvin and Maurice Elizabeth Hargrove Taylor. She graduated from Temple High School in 1970. She married Richard “Harry” Harrison in Temple in 1996. She worked as a registration clerk for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for more than 40 years.
Survivors include her husband; four daughters, Janna McCarn Dailey and Carolyn Botts, both of Temple, Brenda Milam of Gatesville and Teena Yeager of Troy; two sons, Richard Harrison Jr. of Belton and Clifford Harrison of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter or Foster Love of Bell County.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.