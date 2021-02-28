Preble (Baker) Leonard
Preble (Baker) Leonard, age 100 of Temple, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at home. Services will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation starting at 12:00 p.m., at Harper Talasek Funeral Home, 500 W. Barton Ave., Temple. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 8575 Airport Rd., Temple.
Ms. Leonard was born in Jarrell, Texas to K.C. and Isla (Keeling) Baker on March 8, 1920. She graduated from Temple High School in 1938 and lived most of her life in Temple. She worked at numerous places in Temple, including Lone Star Gas, Hendler’s and she owned Preble’s Wearhouse. She enjoyed playing bingo and was involved with the Association for A Pet Adoption Center (APAC), helping to secure an animal shelter in Temple. She loved animals and caring for them. She always provided love and support to her family. She was an example of an independent, strong-minded woman and will be missed tremendously.
Ms. Leonard was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Donna Gothard Casey; and siblings, Louise Greer and Kenneth Baker.
Survivors include daughter, Jan Gothard of Temple; grandson, Carey Casey; granddaughter, Camille Casey Sumter, both of The Woodlands; and sister, Jo Nell Batliner of Overland Park, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ms. Leonard’s name to APAC or City of Temple Animal Services. Memorial donations may be mailed to the City of Temple Animal Services, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, Texas 76501.
Paid Obituary