Services for Donald Lynn Hilliard, 80, of Little-River Academy will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Temple Bible Church with the Rev. Chase Bowers officiating.
Mr. Hilliard died Friday, Feb. 28, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 6, 1939, to J.W. and Neoma Aycock Hilliard. He graduated from Academy High School in 1958. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Center.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Hilliard; a son, John Hilliard; two stepdaughters, Kim Umhoefer and Cheryl Clark; a stepson, Greg Clark; a brother, Jerry Hilliard; and 11 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Bible Church Missions Fund, 3205 Oakview Dr., Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.