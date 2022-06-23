Services for Linda Joan Hering, 64, of Cyclone will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan officiating.
Mrs. Hering died Monday, June 20, at a Temple care facility.
She was born May 8, 1948, in Rosebud to Joseph and Geraldine Frenzel. She married Justin Jerome Hering on Oct. 28, 1967, in Westphalia. She moved to Garland and later moved to Cyclone. She worked on her family’s farm and also was a homemaker. She also worked at a school cafeteria. She was a member of the Women’s Alter Society at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Keith Hering and Jason Hering; two daughters, Donna McMyler and Jennifer Hering; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. Friday at the church with a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by the mass.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.