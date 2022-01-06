Services for James Gipson Jr., 63, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Gipson died Friday, Dec. 17, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1958, in Thorndale to James Sr. and Bernice Hargers Gipson. He graduated from Estacado High School in Lubbock. He received an associate’s degree in psychology from South Plains College in Lubbock. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a security specialist.
Survivors include two daughters, April Gipson of Porter and Jasmine Gipson of Denver, Colo.; three brothers, Anthony Gipson of Hearne, Danny Griffin of Lake Charles, La., and Bernard Griffin of Round Rock; a sister, Brenda Jones of Houston; and three grandchildren.