ROCKDALE — Services for Nancy Evans-Thompson, 72, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Burial will be in Murray Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans-Thompson died Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Cameron.
She was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Houston to Jack F. Sr. and Laura A. Lanford Lands. She was a nurse. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star 23 in Rockdale, VFW Post No. 10376 and American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 351.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Clayton Alton Evans and Richard Dean Evans.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Clark of Rockdale; three sons, Marcus Evans of Katy, Thomas J. Thompson of Cedar Park and James A. Thompson of Puyallup, Wash.; a stepson, Travis Clark of Round Rock; a sister, Joyce Roberts of Rockdale; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Faith Church.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.