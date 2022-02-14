ROSEBUD — Services for Sean Allen, 49, of Rosebud will be held at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Allen died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 19, 1972, in Fort Worth, and was adopted by Bill and Beth Allen. He attended Rosebud-Lott ISD schools. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1990. He was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, majoring in accounting, and graduated in 1994. After graduation, he moved to Chapel Hill, N.C. He married Devon Loeffler of Huntsville on March 4, 1994. They divorced in 2012. He worked in the power industry and held various jobs all across the United States, including two years in Texas working for ERCOT. He also worked for Progress Energy and BP.
Survivors include two daughters, Madeleine Allen and Caroline Allen of North Carolina; his mother of Rosebud; and a sister, Shannon Allen of Austin.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.