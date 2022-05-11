CAMERON — Services for Angela Evonne “BeBe” Scott, 40, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Scott died Friday, May 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 29, 1981, in Cameron to Debra Kaye Melton and Lonnie Ray Scott. She attended C.H. Yoe High School. She was a certified nursing assistant.
Survivors include a daughter, Dy’Keyah Scott of Houston; a brother, Tony Scott of Cameron; and two sisters, Ebony Daniels and Adrian Scott, both of Cameron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.