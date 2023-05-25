BELTON — Services for retired Chief Warrant Officer Craig A. Bonstead, 66, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Bonstead died Tuesday, May 23, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1956, in Fairmont, Mont., to Leonard and Edythe Baarts Bonstead. He served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, where he worked as a maintenance test pilot for AH-1 Cobra and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters. He graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. After retiring from the military, he worked as a manager of RSC Equipment Rental in Temple and also drove a bus for Belton ISD. He married Pamela Jergens on June 25, 1983, at the First Baptist Church in Belton. He was a member of Temple Bible Church, where he served as a deacon. He worked as a volunteer for the Belton Police Department CHIPS unit and also at Hope Pregnancy Center.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Chad Bonstead of San Antonio and Eric Bonstead of Belton; a brother, Randy Bonstead of Bennett, Colo.; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Bible Church, Foster Love Bell County, Churches Touching Lives for Christ, and Gentiva Hospice.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.