Services for Jerry Delacy Jones, 63, of Killeen will be private.
Mr. Jones died Monday, April 6, at a Killeen nursing center.
He was born May 6, 1956, in Oxford, N.C., to Catherine Jones. He graduated from J.F. Webb High School in Oxford in 1974. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. He worked for Killeen Independent School District. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Oxford.
Survivors include his wife, Trena Jones of Killeen; three sons, Jerry Jones of Oxford, Montrey Pierce of Temple and Leotis Pierce of Forth Worth; two daughters, Jerricha Jones of Killeen and Zenobia Jones of Oxford; a brother, Steven Jones of Henderson, N.C.; a sister, Rosalyn Jones of Oxford; and nine grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.