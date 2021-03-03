Services for Marvin Levy Karl, 40, of Holland will be 3:30 p.m. Friday in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Karl died Feb. 24 at an area hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1980, in Temple to Marvin Lynn and Marva Kay Karl. He graduated from Belton High School. He owned a plumbing company. He was a member of Cowboy 3C Church in Salado.
Survivors include four daughters, ShyAnn Karl, Rebecca Karl and Elizabeth Karl, all of Temple, and Kourtney Karl of Little River-Academy; a sister, Brandi Soliz; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.