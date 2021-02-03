SALADO — Services for Beatrice Hernandez, 62, of Jarrell will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Hernandez died Tuesday, Jan. 19, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 8. 1958, in Buckholts to Joe Jesus and Nativida Bariela Montalbo. She graduated from Rogers High School. She married Humberto Hernandez on Nov. 9, 1983. She worked as a teachers aid in Georgia before moving to Texas.
Survivors include her husband; two sons; and a daughter.
A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church.