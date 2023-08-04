No services are planned for Clarence W. Gossett Sr., 69, of Temple.
Mr. Gossett died Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 26, 1954, in Big Spring to Cleveland Sr. and Juanita Harper Gossett. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the oil field industry and for Purser Construction in Killeen. He started his own HVAC business in 2001. He married Brenda Powell.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Clarence Wesley Gossett Jr. and Jamion Edwards Gossett Sr.; 23 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.