Private services for Asencion “Benny” Benavides Jr., 65, of Kaufman and formerly of Temple will be Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Private burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Benavides died Sunday, June 19.
He was born Dec. 31, 1957, in Brazos County to Apolonia Martinez and Asencion Benavides Sr. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1976, then attended Central Texas College in Killeen. He worked at two TV and radio stations, including KCEN-TV Channel 6 for many years. He later became a rancher in Kaufman.
Survivors include three siblings, Casimiro Benavides, Teresa Fraga and Arturo Benavides.