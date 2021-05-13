Services for Daylan Dewane Dixon, 24, of Waco will be noon Saturday at First Methodist Church in Waco.
Burial will be in Whitehall Cemetery.
Mr. Dixon died Thursday, May 6.
He was born Feb. 11, 1997. He graduated from Midway High School in May of 2015. He worked for H-E-B, Target, Dr Pepper and Caterpillar. He served as an usher at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his mother, the Rev. Tynna Dixon; his father, Gerald Dixon; two brothers, Aundre Dewayne Dixon and Christian Hicks; a sister, Kaisa Dixon; and his grandparents, M.C. and Sandra Thomas,
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple is in charge of arrangements
Visitation and viewing will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.