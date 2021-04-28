Services for Julia Mae Williams Robinson, 78, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Robinson died Thursday, April 22, at a Killeen hospital.
She was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Gonzales to Julius Williams and Viola Hubbard. She graduated from Dunbar Meridith High School. She continued her education attending several nursing programs. She retired as a psychiatric nurse. She was employed for over 25 years by Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
Survivors include a son, Darryl Anthony Stonewall Sr. of San Antonio; a daughter, Debra Denise Myrick of Killeen; a brother, Ira Lee Chestnut of Temple; a sister, Jimmie Evelyn Smith of Pendleton; six grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.