Colin John Rockwood
On Monday, August 21, 2023, Colin John Rockwood entered into a new life with Jesus Christ. Colin was born on November 6, 1998, in Temple, Texas to Gary and Suzi (Goldthorp) Rockwood.
First and foremost, Colin was a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend who had the gentlest and purest soul. Colin chose to see the good side of everyone. He was a bright light who never failed to bring joy to others. Colin had the gift of quick wit and was the kind of person who you could talk to for hours without ever growing tired. His insights inspired thought. Colin had an engaging smile and an infectious laugh without restraint for all to enjoy. He was both goofy and sincere, and he took such great care of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Colin was also a caring brother to his sisters and the mischievous partner in crime to his older brother. Colin enjoyed reading, writing, theater, movies, adventures with his bands of friends, and spending time with his family. He made his friends and family feel truly seen and loved.
A devout Catholic, Colin was an active member of Christ the King Parish in Belton and St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford, Texas. As a high school student, he served as a leader for Cross Training Retreat within the Austin Diocese.
Colin graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple, Texas in 2017. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2021 from the University of Texas at Arlington. He was a certified secondary teacher who wished to share his love of reading and writing.
Colin is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Rockwood and his aunt, Bambi (Rockwood) Hodges.
He leaves his parents; his three siblings: Barry, Abigail, and Kathleen Rockwood; maternal grandparents, John and Judy (Hamburger) Goldthorp, and paternal grandparents, Don and Nancy (MacDonald) Meisner to mourn his loss. He is also mourned by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. There will be a Memorial service, including the prayer of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 at Christ the King Church in Belton, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Belton at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery. Please join the family to share memories at the bereavement meal, following the burial in the Christus Center at Christ the King.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Suicide in Crisis Center of North Texas www.sccenter.org in Colin’s name.
Paid Obituary